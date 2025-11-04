Charlton Athletic and West Brom will both be eyeing the Championship play-off spots when they meet on Tuesday evening.

Back-to-back draws have seen the Addicks drop to eighth in the table but a victory could be enough to force their way back into the top six if results elsewhere go their way.

Nathan Jones' side have made themselves hard to beat in their first season back in the second tier – particularly at The Valley, where they have lost just once in 2025/26 and not since August.

It is now three games without a win for West Brom, whose goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the weekend leaves them in 12th.

Ryan Mason has not shied away from the fact that his side need to improve and with the gap to the play-off places only four points, the Baggies could quickly find themselves in the mix if they're able to get back to winning ways.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton Athletic v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Charlton Athletic v West Brom?

Charlton Athletic v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2025.

Charlton Athletic v West Brom kick-off time

Charlton Athletic v West Brom will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Charlton Athletic v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:35pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Charlton Athletic v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Charlton Athletic v West Brom on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

