Championship on ITV: TV schedule, fixtures and times
Your complete guide to upcoming Championship games live on ITV.
The Championship is entering a new phase, with free-to-air live TV coverage of games in the weeks to come.
ITV has struck a deal to sublicense select matches from main broadcaster Sky Sports throughout the remainder of 2024/25 and beyond.
The first Championship encounter live on ITV will be a Yorkshire derby between Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, before a North East duel between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at the Riverside.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the Championship games coming up live on ITV.
Championship 2024/25 games live on ITV
All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.
Sunday 19th January
- Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) ITV1 / ITVX
Monday 3rd February
- Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8pm) ITV4 / ITVX
We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.