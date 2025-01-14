The first Championship encounter live on ITV will be a Yorkshire derby between Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, before a North East duel between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at the Riverside.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the Championship games coming up live on ITV.

Championship 2024/25 games live on ITV

All UK time. Subject to change. More games to be added.

Sunday 19th January

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday (12pm) ITV1 / ITVX

Monday 3rd February

Middlesbrough v Sunderland (8pm) ITV4 / ITVX

We will update the TV schedule when new fixtures are announced.

