RadioTimes.com brings you Michael Dawson's top picks ahead of the Championship 2024/25 season.

Championship 2024/25 predictions

Winners

MD: Burnley or Leeds are the teams for me in the Championship.

Burnley, I was really surprised with the way they performed in the Premier League last year, because of the way they blew the Championship away two years ago. I thought Vincent Kompany would take the team into the Premier League and play the same way, score goals and be comfortable, I did. I honestly believed that, and that was a real surprise for me, with the way Burnley defended, the goals they gave away and never learned.

But I do see [improvement] with Scott Parker there - he's had Fulham out of the Championship, Bournemouth out of the Championship, and I think he's the man.

Leeds are another team, they've got some good players. Yes, they've sold Archie Gray to Spurs, but if they keep some of them, they've got some big players - Joël Piroe and Georginio Rutter - time will tell, and bringing Joe Rodon back, who I thought was brilliant for them last year on loan from Spurs.

Sheffield United may be in or around it. Kieffer Moore, good signing on loan. Callum O'Hare, I like. But what will they be like? They got used to losing, these teams, last year, and Sheffield United were really, really disappointing.

Dark horses

MD: In the Championship, in terms of the surprise package teams, I think Middlesbrough will be there or thereabouts with Michael Carrick.

There might be one surprise package from the three that have come up, but only time will tell. It comes down to finances as well.

Relegation battlers

MD: Plymouth is going to be a big ask for Wayne Rooney, going there. You see when they were promoted 12 months ago, winning the league, but Ipswich are the ones going back to back. It's remarkable.

Argyle struggled last year, sacked the manager, and with Wayne coming in now over the summer, I think it's going to be a big, big challenge. They'll be looking over their shoulder, as well as the three teams promoted.

