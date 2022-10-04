Norse titan Erling Haaland has wasted no time in dragging his chair to the top table with defenders quaking at the sight and sound of the 22-year-old given his recent form.

The Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, a feasting hall for the finest warriors in the world to dine.

Haaland boasts an obscene club football record across his last three teams, in three different countries, plus continental competitions. And he won't slow down.

Many of the big hitters have turned up the heat in the 2022/23 Champions League early on with Kylian Mbappe and Robert Lewandowski also among the top-scoring stars.

RadioTimes.com will keep you up to date with the Champions League top scorers in 2022/23.

We will update the totals at the end of each match week, and the charts will become steadily more populated once stars emerge from the current deadlock which has numerous players tied on two goals apiece.

Champions League top scorers 2022/23

Group stage onwards. Goalscorers with more than two goals.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 3 goals (2 games) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 3 goals (2 games) Erling Haaland (Man City) – 3 goals (2 games)

Last updated after match week 2.

Champions League top scorers in history

Cristiano Ronaldo – 141 (Man Utd, Real Madrid, Juventus) Lionel Messi – 125 (Barcelona, PSG) Robert Lewandowski – 89 (Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona)

Check out our guide to the players with the most goals scored in a Champions League season for the current records as well as the all-time top 10 goal scorers in Champions League history.

