Tuesday and Wednesday evenings have long been exclusive homes of top-tier European football, but the drama is leaking into Thursday from 2024/25.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

The new format means every team will play eight matches in the League Phase, up from the traditional six.

Each of the three European competitions will play one 'exclusive matchweek' over the course of the League Phase, meaning neither of the other two competitions will be held in those weeks. See below for the list of exclusive matchweeks.

More like this

UEFA has made the change to increase the visibility of each individual tournament as it attempts to drum up more interest in the second and third tier Europa and Conference League competitions respectively.

Champions League exclusive matchweek

Tuesday 17th to Thursday 19th September 2024

Europa League exclusive matchweek

Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th September 2024

Conference League exclusive matchweek

Thursday 19th December 2024

Read more: Best players in the world | Best players of all time

Champions League TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video share the live broadcasting rights for the Champions League in 2024/25.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Amazon Prime Video will broadcast one highlight match per round of Champions League fixtures this season.

Amazon's football coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime Video website and app – all you need is an account.

New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial – which usually costs £8.99 per month – and you can watch all of the football shown on the platform.

You can also catch Champions League highlights on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.