Champions League: predictions for Chelsea and Manchester City's group matches
Coverage details and predictions for Chelsea v Maribor, CSKA Moscow v Man City and the rest of Tuesday's Champions League group games
The Premier League's top two clubs are in action tonight as Chelsea welcome NK Maribor and Manchester City travel to Moscow in the latest stage of the Champions League.
With Diego Costa injured, Chelsea could start with Didier Drogba up front as they face the Slovenian champions.
Man City meanwhile are still looking for their first win of this season's Champions League campaign. They will be playing in front of an empty stadium in Moscow after CSKA were punished by Uefa for crowd offences.
City's group rivals AS Roma and Bayern Munich face each other in the non-English tie of the round, while Barcelona are at home to Dutch side Ajax.
Chelsea v NK Maribor, 7.30pm ITV (kick-off 7.45pm)
CSKA Moscow v Manchester City, 4.30pm Sky Sports 5 (kick-off 5pm)
Barcelona v Ajax, 7pm Sky Sports 5 (kick-off 7.45pm)
AS Roma v Bayern Munich, 7.30pm Sky Sports 1 (kick-off 7.45pm)
Find all the details of the matches being broadcast below, and cast your vote for who you think will win each of tonight's ties.