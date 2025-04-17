On the other side of the draw, past champions Inter and Barcelona face off for a place in the competition's showpiece game.

An expanded and revamped structure has only heightened anticipation for the biggest match of the European season. Legends will be made, history will be written, and one team will etch their name into the famous trophy.

It's nearly crunch time in the Champions League and we've got all the information you need to know about the big game.

RadioTimes.com brings you the details about the Champions League final 2025, including date and kick-off time.

When is the 2025 Champions League final?

The Championship League 2025 final will be played on Saturday 31st May.

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time.

Where is the 2025 Champions League final?

The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, will host this year's Champions League final.

The 75,000-seater stadium has hosted the showpiece game once before, in 2011/12, when Chelsea won their first European trophy by beating Bayern Munich on penalties at their own ground.

Bayern's quarter-final exit at the hands of Inter Milan this season has robbed them of the chance of lifting the famous trophy in front of a home crowd.

How to watch the 2025 Champions League final

The Champions League final will be live on TNT Sports.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

