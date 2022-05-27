How to watch the Champions League final free on YouTube

Both teams are among the most successful in the history of the competition. Real Madrid top the charts with 13 triumphs, while Liverpool are third on six, but a victory here would nudge them level with AC Milan.

The Champions League final is the biggest night of domestic football in the calendar. It is simply the most prestigious game in club world football and the spectacle of Liverpool v Real Madrid feels apt.

The sheer scale of the match is clear for all to see, and BT Sport has made a decision that will make it easier than ever for all to see.

BT coverage will be shown live across multiple free platforms, including YouTube, this weekend so everyone can tune in to soak up the grand occasion.

Fans across the UK will remember the all-English Liverpool v Tottenham Champions League final was also made available for free in 2019, and BT has once against responded to the millions of fans who don't subscribe to its services with an olive branch.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid for free

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Simply head over to one of the following options above from 6pm on Saturday 28th May 2022 and you can soak up all the build-up as well as the match itself without paying a penny!

You can access the free live stream via a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop and laptop computers.

Your smart TV or streaming media player is also likely to come with a YouTube app, meaning you can stream all the action direct to the big screen.

If your TV doesn't boast a YouTube app, you can cast your smartphone coverage to the big screen via a device such as Chromecast.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on BT Sport

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Alternatively, fans with a BT Sport monthly pass can also tune in without signing up to a contract.

Regular TV subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

