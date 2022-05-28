The Reds are in the hunt for their seventh title, a milestone that would see them draw level with AC Milan as the second most successful team in the tournament's history.

The Champions League final kicks off tonight as Liverpool head into battle against Real Madrid for a glorious end to the 2021/22 campaign.

However, Real Madrid are looking to add No.14 to their cabinet and further extend their lead at the top of the European heavyweight charts.

The talking stops soon and the teams will take to the pitch as they bid to battle it out for supremacy at the Stade de France, Paris.

But there's still just enough time to ponder how the game is going to play out. Who will step up? Ultimately, who will win the Champions League final?

RadioTimes.com brings you our Champions League final 2022 predictions ahead of the big game.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Champions League final predictions

1. Both teams will score

This feels like an easy call to make. In Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, not to mention Divock the Destroyer, Liverpool are bursting with goals.

On the other hand, you could argue the most likely player to net tonight is seasoned superstar Karim Benzema, while Vinicius Junior has caused all kinds of issues for teams this season.

Liverpool could be without Fabinho in the middle, and if he does play, he may not be at full speed. That little crack in the armour could be enough to see an extra chance or two slide through the Liverpool backline and cost them, but the Reds have enough quality to retaliate.

2. Fabinho MOTM (if he plays)

Our last point flows nicely into this one. If Fabinho starts the game, he is our candidate to put in a man of the match shift.

Real Madrid's midfield looks easier to play through than in recent years. For all the class and panache of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos combined with the industry of Casemiro, there are gaps to exploit.

From a Liverpool perspective, Fabinho's role is pivotal to everything they do. He is the anchor point that protects Virgil Van Dijk and his centre-back partner, he is the insurance policy when Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson bomb forward, he is the height and physicality that frees up to Thiago to roam.

Fabinho is a crucial element of this Liverpool team and in a game like tonight, they're going to need every attribute he brings to the table.

3. Vinicius Junior to assist Karim Benzema

Benzema has finished the campaign with 51 goals in 54 games across all competitions for both club and country. He's found the net 15 times in just 11 Champions League games in 2021/22.

He is enjoying a remarkable Indian summer in his career and a healthy slice of his success has been served up by Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian star is a growing force on the world stage and his battle with Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be one of the most entertaining aspects of the game.

Alexander-Arnold is no mug, he is a solid defender, but he will face relentless pace and skill from the road-runner Vinicius and the Real Madrid star could get the better of him. We can see it now, a direct surge to the byline, Alexander-Arnold understandably scrambling, Vinicius cuts it back, drilled low into the box, Benzema pounces...

Who will win the Champions League final?

Liverpool are a steely unit and a terrific team equally capable of digging deep and going on the offensive.

The Reds boast a level of balance that isn't the case with Real Madrid. The likes of Salah, Diaz, Mane, Jota, Firmino will push and probe all evening without sacrificing anything at the back.

Real Madrid have conceded 11 goals in six knockout games this season, including five over two legs against Manchester City and simply can't afford to rely on another late comeback.

It has been an admirable campaign by Real Madrid, who have defeated two of the best teams in world football and the reigning European champions to get here, but Liverpool have the quality and the mentality to see this one through.

Liverpool 3-1 Real Madrid (14/1 at Bet365)

Champions League final odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the Champions League final:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/1) Draw (11/4) Real Madrid (5/2)*

For all the latest sport odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid for free

You can watch the match for free by visiting the BT Sport website or via the BT Sport app or BT Sport YouTube channel.

Simply head over to one of the following options above from 6pm on Saturday 28th May 2022 and you can soak up all the build-up as well as the match itself without paying a penny!

You can access the free live stream via a range devices including smartphones, tablets, desktop and laptop computers.

Your smart TV or streaming media player is also likely to come with a YouTube app, meaning you can stream all the action direct to the big screen.

If your TV doesn't boast a YouTube app, you can cast your smartphone coverage to the big screen via a device such as Chromecast.

How to watch Liverpool v Real Madrid on BT Sport

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Alternatively, fans with a BT Sport monthly pass can also tune in without signing up to a contract.

Regular TV subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.