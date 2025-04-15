After years of dominance from the so-called 'Big Six', recent seasons have seen the likes of Newcastle United and Aston Villa disrupt the status quo by qualifying for the Champions League.

Nottingham Forest are hoping to follow in their footsteps this term, while both the Mags and Villa have their sights set on the European top table as well.

Leaders Liverpool and second-place Arsenal look to have their Champions League places wrapped up, while Manchester City are battling hard to avoid missing out and Chelsea have work to do to return to the competition.

Despite heading for bottom-half finishes, Manchester United and Tottenham could also be playing Champions League football next season.

But what is the maximum number of Premier League teams that can qualify this term?

How many Premier League clubs can qualify for the Champions League?

As many as seven Premier League clubs could qualify for the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the English top flight had earned an extra spot, meaning a top-five finish this season will be enough to secure a place in Europe's elite club competition.

Following the expansion from 32 to 36 teams, two countries are allocated an additional Champions League spot every year based on the UEFA coefficient – a rankings system based on the results of each association's clubs in Europe over the past five seasons.

Places are also on offer for the winner of the Champions League and the Europa League, as long as they have not already qualified by their league position.

That means if either Aston Villa or Arsenal win the Champions League but finish outside the top five and Tottenham or Man Utd, who are on course for a bottom-half finish, win the Europa League, then seven Premier League clubs would qualify.

That series of events could see up to 10 English teams playing in Europe next season as places in the Europa League and Conference League would be passed to clubs lower down the table and the FA Cup winners.

