Dortmund lifted it once, in 1997, before being halted by Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich in the 2013 final at Wembley.

They return to the English national stadium this time around determined to upset the odds and clinch the silverware, but an all-too familiar presence will line up against them.

Jude Bellingham, who made a name for himself with the German giants, has been one of the standout players in world football since his switch to Real Madrid.

Fans across the continent are waiting for the final with eager expectation, and UK viewers have extra cause for celebration - with the final set to be shown live for free.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to tune in for free live coverage of the Champions League final.

How to watch Champions League final for free

Fans can tune in to watch the Champions League final live and free on discovery+ without a subscription or paying a penny.

All you need to do is register a free account on discovery+ without signing up to a package and you'll be able to tune in for all the action.

The live stream can be viewed across a range of devices from smartphones and tablets to laptops and smart TVs.

The match kicks off at 8pm on Saturday 1st June 2024.

discovery+ Standard monthly pass costs £6.99 per month and features all Eurosport events, including the Olympic Games 2024, the French Open, Australian Open, snooker coverage, cycling Grand Tours and more.

discovery+ Premium monthly pass costs £30.99 per month and offers all of the benefits of discovery+ Standard, plus TNT Sports, which includes live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, WWE, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing, MotoGP and more. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is the Champions League final live on YouTube?

No. In previous years, BT Sport made games available on their YouTube channel, but this year is slightly different following their merger with Eurosport under the TNT Sports brand.

All of Eurosport and TNT Sports' live coverage comes under the umbrella of discovery+ online, so they will show the finals for free on that platform with a free-to-register account.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.