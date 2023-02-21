Real Madrid beat Liverpool in last season's showpiece to bag a record-extending 14th European crown and are bidding to defend the trophy after progressing to the knockout stages of this term's competition.

The cream of the crop on the continent are plotting a path to the Champions League final.

All roads lead to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey for the teams left standing in this season's competition - the 31st since the competition's rebranding in 1992.

It is a ground Liverpool fans will remember fondly as it was the scene of their famous comeback victory against AC Milan in the 2005 final.

All the details we know about the Champions League final including date and kick-off time.

When is the Champions League final 2023?

The Champions League final 2023 will take place on Saturday 10th June 2023.

Champions League final 2023 kick-off time

The Champions League final 2023 will kick off at 8pm.

How to watch the Champions League final 2023 on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1. BT Sport is yet to fully confirm its broadcast plans, but an official announcement is likely to be made following the semi-finals.

Last-16 1st leg: w/c 13th February 2023

Last -16 2nd leg: w/c 6th March 2023

Quarter-final 1st leg: w/c 1oth April 2023

Quarter-final 2nd leg: w/c 17th April 2023

Semi-final 1st leg: w/c 8th May 2023

Semi-final 2nd leg: w/c 15th May 2023

Final: Saturday June 10th 2023

