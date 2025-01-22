The Hoops, sitting 21st, are on course to qualify for the first time since 2012/13, but given they wrap up the league phase with a testing trip to face Aston Villa at Villa Park next week, Brendan Rodgers and co will feel the visit of the Swiss strugglers is an opportunity they cannot miss.

Young Boys are a disappointing ninth in the Super League, just two spots above the relegation places, and are rock bottom of the Champions League table after losing all six of their matches in 2024/25.

Their first game after a month-long winter break was a goalless draw against relegation favourites Winterthur at the weekend, while Celtic have found form in 2025 – winning four of their last five games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Young Boys on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Young Boys?

Celtic v Young Boys will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Celtic v Young Boys kick-off time

Celtic v Young Boys will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Young Boys on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Young Boys online

Listen to Celtic v Young Boys on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

