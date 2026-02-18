Celtic host Stuttgart in the first leg of their Europa League play-off round tie on Thursday evening.

Martin O'Neill has got the Hoops purring again and they've won five in a row in all competitions, including a dramatic comeback victory away at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Old Firm club have dragged themselves back into the Scottish Premiership title race as a result and will fancy their chances in the Europa League as well after leaving it late to book their place in the knockout stages.

Stuttgart were much more convincing in the League Phase than their hosts, finishing just a point outside the top eight in 11th.

They're enjoying an impressive season in the Bundesliga and are in fine form themselves, having won five of their last six games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Stuttgart on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Stuttgart?

Celtic v Stuttgart will take place on Thursday 20 February 2026.

Celtic v Stuttgart kick-off time

Celtic v Stuttgart will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Stuttgart on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v Stuttgart online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Celtic v Stuttgart on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

