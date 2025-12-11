Celtic welcome Serie A giants Roma to Glasgow in the Europa League on Thursday evening – with new boss Wilfried Nancy still searching for his first victory.

Ad

The Frenchman took charge of the Hoops last week, following Martin O'Neill's successful interim spell, and suffered a damaging defeat to Scottish Premiership title rivals Hearts in his opener.

Attention now turns to Europe, where Celtic still have work to do to ensure they reach the knockout stages.

Back-to-back Europa League victories have catapulted Roma up the table and into contention but they too cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

Though this is not quite the strong squad that Jose Mourinho took to the Europa League title in 2022/23, there is certainly talent in their ranks.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Roma on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Celtic v Roma?

Celtic v Roma will take place on Thursday 11th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Roma kick-off time

Celtic v Roma will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Celtic v Roma on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v Roma online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Celtic v Roma on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Celtic v Roma odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Celtic (23/10) Draw (12/5) Roma (6/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.