Rangers are the only team who could realistically catch them but a sensational title surge must start with a victory over Celtic.

Celtic are unbeaten in the league during 2019 with their last defeat coming against Rangers on December 29th.

Rangers have suffered just one defeat since the turn of the year but have drawn three of their last five matches to hand Celtic the advantage.

More like this

Regardless of the title situation, every Old Firm derby means more than just three points – but which side will hold their nerve to secure a pivotal victory?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Celtic v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is the Celtic v Rangers game?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 31st March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Celtic v Rangers

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 11:00am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Celtic will be desperate for a backlash performance following the defeat to Rangers in their last meeting.

Temporary boss Neil Lennon is obviously no stranger to the intensity of the fixture and will do everything he can to prepare his men for battle.

On the other hand, Steven Gerrard’s men now have a taste for Old Firm success and know how much this particular fixture means.

Rangers could steal a draw, but in reality, that may be a better result for Celtic as they stride towards the league title.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Rangers

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.