Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers meet for the first Old Firm derby of 2026 at Celtic Park on Saturday lunchtime.

It could well be do or die for Hoops boss Wilfried Nancy, who has lost five of his first seven games since taking charge of the Glasgow club.

If Celtic are beaten at home by their fiercest foe, the Frenchman's ill-fated reign could well be cut short inside a month.

Rangers will relish the opportunity to pile the misery on their Old Firm rivals and know that a victory would pull them level on points with their hosts.

Danny Rohl's side have won four of their last five in the Scottish Premiership and could cut Hearts' lead at the top to three points ahead of their game against Livingston later on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Celtic v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

