The hosts will move 12 points clear of their fierce Old Firm rivals with a victory at Celtic Park, which at this point in the season would likely be an unassailable lead.

Celtic can land what would surely be a killer blow in the SPFL title race with a win over Rangers on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou's side could not come into the game in better form, having won 15 games on the bounce and 22 of their last 23 in all competitions.

In fact, Celtic have lost just one domestic game all season, a 1-0 defeat away at St Mirren in September, and have beaten Rangers twice already in 2022/23.

Mick Beale's men are in hot form ahead of their trip to Parkhead but know that realistically they'll need to win on Easter Sunday to keep their title hopes alive.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Saturday 8th April 2023.

Celtic v Rangers kick-off time

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Celtic v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland Extra.

BBC Radio Scotland Extra is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Celtic v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (7/10) Draw (3/1) Rangers (7/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

