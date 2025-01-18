Celtic have beaten Kilmarnock without conceding in two previous meetings this term and will fancy their chances of making it three from three as their opponents are struggling at the wrong end of the Scottish Premiership.

Killie have failed to score in their last two outings - the latest being a 0-0 draw with Motherwell earlier this month - and are winless in six away games.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes could hand a debut to full-back Calvin Ramsay, who has joined on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Kilmarnock on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Kilmarnock?

Celtic v Kilmarnock will take place on Saturday 18th January 2025.

Celtic v Kilmarnock kick-off time

Celtic v Kilmarnock will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Kilmarnock on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Celtic v Kilmarnock online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Celtic v Kilmarnock on radio

You can listen to live radio commentary of Celtic v Kilmarnock on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland from 5:30pm.

Celtic v Kilmarnock odds

bet365 odds: Celtic (1/6) Draw (13/2) Kilmarnock (11/1)

