That disappointment feels a long time ago now, with Rodgers leading the Hoops to a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double since.

Celtic have made a strong start to their league defence – hammering Killie 4-0 in their opener and then beating Sunday's visitors 2-0 at Easter Road last weekend.

Indeed, David Gray's team are out for some revenge a week on from their defeat in Glasgow in a competition that has seen them play their best football this term.

Hibs are second bottom in the Scottish Premiership with no points and -5 goal difference after two games, but they topped their Scottish League Cup group with nine points from four games and will now hope to cause an upset to book their place in next month's quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Hibernian on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Hibernian?

Celtic v Hibernian will take place on Sunday 18th August 2024.

Celtic v Hibernian kick-off time

Celtic v Hibernian will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hibernian on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 from 2:30pm.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Celtic v Hibernian online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Celtic v Hibernian on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Celtic v Hibernian odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (1/7) Draw (15/2) Hibernian (12/1)*

