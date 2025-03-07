Brendan Rodgers's side come into the clash on the back of their 5-2 win at St Mirren as they close in on another Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic, who have won the league in 12 of the last 13 seasons, are 16 points clear of Rangers in the title race as they look to go level on the all-time winners list with their arch rivals.

Rodgers's men can be the side that wins their 55th title to match Rangers' tally.

It won't be an easy task on Sunday as Hibernian, who have won the Scottish Cup three times, are in fine form heading into the clash.

David Gray's side, who beat Celtic last month, are up to third in the Scottish Premiership after winning seven of their last nine games. They're now unbeaten in their last 15 outings in all competitions.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Hibernian on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Celtic v Hibernian?

Celtic v Hibernian will take place on Sunday 9th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Celtic v Hibernian kick-off time

Celtic v Hibernian will kick off at 3pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Celtic v Hibernian on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Celtic v Hibernian online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Advertisement Celtic v Hibernian odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Celtic (1/4) Draw (17/4) Hibernian (11/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.