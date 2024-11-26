Celtic hammered Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in their opener before being humbled in a 7-1 defeat at Borussia Dortmund. They bounced back well to draw at Atalanta before beating RB Leipzig 3-1 last time out.

A win for Celtic, who also look set to lift the Scottish Premiership once again this season if they can shake off Aberdeen, would see them climb the table and potentially leave them in the automatic qualification spots for the next round of the Champions League.

Club Brugge have won two and lost two of their outings this season. Nicky Hayen's side come into Wednesday's showdown on the back of their 1-0 win against Aston Villa, with the Belgian side receiving a gift from Tyrone Mings after he picked the ball up in the penalty area.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Club Brugge on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Club Brugge?

Celtic v Club Brugge will take place on Wednesday 27th November 2024.

Celtic v Club Brugge kick-off time

Celtic v Club Brugge will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Club Brugge on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Celtic v Club Brugge online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

