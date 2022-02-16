The Bhoys will face Bodo Glimt, champions of the Norwegian top flight, over two legs in the first round of ECL knockout games.

Celtic drop into the first ever Europa Conference League match this week after failing to make the cut in the Europa League this season.

Celtic finished third in Group G behind tough competition in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis.

Ange Postecoglou's men saw their form improve in the group, but a last-ditch victory over Betis wasn't enough to secure passage as they fell one point short.

Bodo Glimt made headlines last year as they demolished Jose Mourinho's rotated Roma side 6-1 in a wild encounter in Norway. They went on to draw 2-2 in the reverse fixture in Rome.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Bodo Glimt on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Celtic v Bodo Glimt?

Celtic v Bodo Glimt will take place on Thursday 17th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Bodo Glimt will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous European games taking place this week, including Europa League and Europa Conference League matches on Thursday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Celtic v Bodo Glimt on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Celtic v Bodo Glimt online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v Bodo Glimt team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Juranovic, Welsh, Scales; Rogic, Bitton, Hatate; Jota, Abada, Maeda

Bodo Glimt predicted XI: Khaikin; Sampsted, Moe, Lode, Konradsen; Saltnes, Berg, Fet; Pellegrino, Solbakken, Botheim

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Celtic v Bodo Glimt odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (4/9) Draw (7/2) Bodo Glimt (13/2)*

For all the latest Europa Conference League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Celtic v Bodo Glimt prediction

Celtic must not underestimate their opposition going into this one. Bodo Glimt picked up 12 points from their ECL group and only fell one point shy of Roma's total.

Saying that, Celtic are in excellent form right now, with Ange Postecoglou really opening the taps with his squad at Celtic Park.

Victory over Rangers saw the balance of power in Glasgow shift once more, and recent form has been entirely green. Expect another win here as Celtic hunt silverware.

Our prediction: Celtic 2-0 Bodo Glimt (13/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.