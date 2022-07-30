With the title and Scottish League Cup added to his trophy collection in his first year at the helm, Ange Postecoglou has made a strong start to life in Glasgow but he'll know that at this club the expectation is to keep on winning.

Celtic begin their Scottish Premiership title defence in Parkhead as they host Aberdeen on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 season.

The Celtic chiefs have done some impressive transfer business to help him try and do that – with a permanent deal for impressive 2021/22 loanee Jota and the signing of Aaron Mooy on a free transfer two of the standout moves – while there is a fair bit of positivity surrounding the club on the back of an unbeaten pre-season schedule.

But ultimately, Sunday's game against Aberdeen is what matters. Jim Goodwin's side head into the new campaign in high spirits themselves after some eye-catching results in pre-season and will be hoping to banish their 2021/22 demons this term.

Seven new arrivals have been drafted in by Goodwin to help them do that – many of whom are set for a baptism of fire in the form of a season opener away at Celtic.

When is Celtic v Aberdeen?

Celtic v Aberdeen will take place on Sunday 31st July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Aberdeenwill kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Scottish Premiership games taking place this weekend including Livingston v Rangers.

What TV channel is Celtic v Aberdeen on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 3:30pm and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Aberdeen online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Celtic v Aberdeen team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, O'Riley; Jota, Maeda, Furuhashi

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Richardson, Stewart, Scales, Hancock; McCrorie, Ramadani; Kennedy, Besuijen, Hayes; Miovski

Celtic v Aberdeen odds

Our prediction: Celtic v Aberdeen

Starting your season with a trip to face Celtic on the road is a tough ask but there appears to be plenty of positivity at Aberdeen right now.

After a dismal 2021/22 campaign, they'll be determined to bounce back this term but they're up against the reigning SPFL champions.

With new signing Moritz Jenz rushed into the starting XI due to injuries, Aberdeen may get their chances but keeping a ferocious Celtic forward line quiet will likely be too much to ask.

Our prediction: Celtic 3-1 Aberdeen (10/1 at bet365)

