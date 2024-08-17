Carlisle have endured a nightmare start to the season, however, after being hammered 4-1 at Gillingham on the opening day and losing 2-0 at home to Stoke City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

In stark contrast, Barrow, who finished one place outside the play-offs last term, are two from two in all competitions after kicking off their league campaign with a 1-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra before beating Port Vale in a five-goal Carabao Cup thriller.

It looks like being a highly-competitive season in the fourth tier of English football, but a first win at Brunton Park since 1959 would give the Bluebirds hope of being in the mix for promotion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Carlisle v Barrow on TV and online.

When is Carlisle v Barrow?

Carlisle v Barrow will take place on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Carlisle v Barrow kick-off time

Carlisle v Barrow will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Carlisle v Barrow on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

How to live stream Carlisle v Barrow online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Carlisle v Barrow on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Cumbria.

BBC Radio Cumbria is available on DAB radio, FM 95.2 MHz, 95.6 MHz, 96.1 MHz, 104.1 MHz and 104.1 MHz, AM 756 kHz and 837 hHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Carlisle v Barrow odds

