They head to face the third side dumped out of the Premier League last season, Cardiff City, knowing victory would greatly boost confidence around the club following a tumultuous summer.

But Cardiff themselves are desperate for a win to kick-start manager Neil Warnock's return to the Championship.

These sides battled out two 0-0 draws in the Premier League last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Huddersfield game on TV and online.

What time is the Cardiff v Huddersfield game?

Cardiff v Huddersfield will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 21st August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cardiff v Huddersfield

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Huddersfield are still finding their feet back in the Championship but will have had two days extra rest before facing Cardiff here.

Cardiff beat Luton 2-1 in their opening home clash of the season – a victory earned in the 96th minute thanks to Isaac Vassell.

The fact they laboured so much against a newly-promoted side will give Huddersfield hope, especially after the Terriers' disappointing start to the season themselves.

This could well be a stalemate though. Last season both fixtures ended 0-0 and the two teams are probably willing to take a point here too.

Prediction: Cardiff 0-0 Huddersfield