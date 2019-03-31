Boss Maurizio Sarri will be desperate for his team to bring three points home from Wales when they visit Cardiff.

Anything less than a win could see the Blues slide away from the Champions League picture with Arsenal and Manchester Untied firmly in the hunt.

On the other hand, Cardiff are scrambling to beat the drop and need every point they can get as the final run-in approaches.

More like this

Neil Warnock’s team have battled admirably all season and raised their hopes with a 2-0 win over West Ham in their last game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the Cardiff v Chelsea game?

Cardiff v Chelsea will kick off at 2:05pm on Sunday 31st March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Cardiff v Chelsea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels from 1:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Chelsea have not looked convincing for most of the season.

They enjoyed a return to form after hitting rock-bottom in their 6-0 defeat to Manchester City, but that run appears to be over.

The stats still point towards the Blues sweeping Cardiff aside but Warnock’s hard-working outfit won’t make it easy for them.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.