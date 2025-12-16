The biggest mismatch of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals will play out at the start of the week as League One Cardiff City host Chelsea in the Welsh capital.

Enzo Maresca is aiming to achieve his third semi-final appearance in all competitions since joining the club despite facing intense scrutiny of comments he made after the Blues' last match.

Speaking following a 2-0 win over Everton, the Italian coach said: "Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn't support us" before clarifying that his issues are not with the fans, but refused to comment further.

Maresca's pre-Cardiff press conference was dominated by questions to unearth the full story, but he would not elaborate.

Cardiff will hope the confusion destabilises the Blues as they seek to become the first third-tier team to reach the final four of the Carabao Cup since Burton Albion in 2018/19.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cardiff v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Cardiff v Chelsea?

Cardiff v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 16th December 2025.

Cardiff v Chelsea kick-off time

Cardiff v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Cardiff v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Cardiff v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Cardiff v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS, iPhone, and Android devices.

Cardiff v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Cardiff (6/1) Draw (14/5) Chelsea (4/11)*

