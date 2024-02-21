Their most recent League Cup triumph came against Chelsea in 2022. The sides played out a 0-0 draw before the Reds clinched victory in an astonishing 11-10 penalty shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was substituted on late in the game as a penalty-saving expert, was the only player to miss and failed to keep any efforts out.

This is the third domestic cup final between these sides in two years, with the 2022 FA Cup final also going the way of Liverpool.

Chelsea will be determined to break the streak and record their first major trophy since hoisting the Champions League hardware in 2021.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about the Carabao Cup final including date and kick-off time.

When is the Carabao Cup final 2024?

The Carabao Cup final 2024 between Chelsea and Liverpool will take place on Sunday 25th February 2024.

Carabao Cup final 2024 kick-off time

The Carabao Cup final 2024 will kick off at 3pm.

How to watch the Carabao Cup final 2024 on TV and live stream

You will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

