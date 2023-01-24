Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Southampton have been paired off to duel in two-legged encounters, and each of the sides will feel like they have a genuine shot at silverware.

The Carabao Cup final is almost here with just four teams left in the competition as February approaches.

United are the strong favourites to claim the trophy, but Newcastle's form in 2022/23 has turned them into bona fide contenders. Forest and Southampton are the underdogs but are worthy of their places in the final four.

Fans' attention could very swiftly turn to the final after the first leg and while not all of the details about the game have been confirmed, we do know when the game would take place and how you can watch it on TV.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details we know about the Carabao Cup final including date and kick-off time.

When is the Carabao Cup final 2023?

The Carabao Cup final 2023 will take place on Sunday 26th February 2023.

Carabao Cup final 2023 kick-off time

The Carabao Cup final 2023 kick-off time is yet to be announced. As soon as the teams are confirmed, the EFL will announce a time.

The 2022 final started at 4:30pm. This has been a standard time for the big game for several seasons and fits with Sky's broadcasting slots of 2pm and 4:30pm on Sundays.

We will confirm all the details as soon as we know.

How to watch the Carabao Cup final 2023 on TV and live stream

You will be able to watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Sky is yet to fully confirm its broadcast plans, but an official announcement will be made following the semi-finals.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Round One - w/c 8th August 2022

Round Two – w/c 22nd August 2022

Round Three – w/c 7th November 2022

Round Four – w/c 19th December 2022

Round Five – w/c 9th January 2023

Semi-final 1st leg – w/c 23rd January 2023

Semi-final 2nd leg – w/c 30th January 2023

Final – Sunday 26th February 2023

