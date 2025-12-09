League Two play-off chasers Cambridge United and Chesterfield do battle at the Abbey on Tuesday evening.

Back-to-back wins have helped the U's climb into the top seven while Neil Harris's side will be riding high after they knocked League One side Stockport County out of the FA Cup on Saturday to set up a third round tie with Birmingham City.

Chesterfield make the trip to East Anglia on the back of three straight defeats, which have seen them drop down the League Two table and go out of both the FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

The Spirietes are expected to be without attacking duo Dilan Markanday and Armando Dobra for the midweek fixture as they look to bounce back in just their second trip to the Abbey in 23 years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cambridge United v Chesterfield on TV and online.

When is Cambridge United v Chesterfield?

Cambridge United v Chesterfield will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Cambridge United v Chesterfield kick-off time

Cambridge United v Chesterfield will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Cambridge United v Chesterfield on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Cambridge United v Chesterfield online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Cambridge United v Chesterfield on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

