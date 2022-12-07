The Red Devils were last in action nearly four weeks ago when Alejandro Garnacho hit a last-gasp winner at Fulham, but the hard-fought victory was quickly overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United begin their preparations for the Premier League restart with a friendly against Spanish side Cadiz on Wednesday evening.

Ronaldo was one of 16 members of Erik ten Hag's squad that jetted off to Qatar for the World Cup, but the Portuguese superstar won't be making the return trip to Old Trafford for the second half of the season after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

United boss Ten Hag is without the majority of his first-team regulars for a training camp in Spain, which also takes in a friendly against Real Betis, but it offers a chance for fringe players to stake their claim ahead of the EFL Cup last-16 tie with Burnley before the Premier League gets back underway.

Cadiz were one of the worst-performing teams in La Liga before the World Cup, with just two wins from 14 games to sit second bottom of the table, but they should provide a decent test for United's travelling party.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Cadiz v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Cadiz v Man Utd?

Cadiz v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 7th December 2022.

Cadiz v Man Utd kick-off time

Cadiz v Man Utd will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Cadiz v Man Utd on?

Cadiz v Man Utd will be shown live on MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526) with live coverage from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Cadiz v Man Utd online

You can also live stream the Cadiz v Man Utd game on MUTV, via ManUtd.com and the Manchester United App, using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Cadiz v Man Utd odds

