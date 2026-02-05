Premier League relegation rivals Burnley and West Ham United face off at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Both clubs are below the dreaded dotted line and have work to do if they are to avoid dropping down to the Championship.

The Clarets have drifted 11 points from safety as a result of a 15-game winless run and are running out of time to turn their fortunes around.

West Ham have looked like a team reborn in recent weeks, narrowly losing away at Chelsea after wins against Spurs and Sunderland, and will see their trip to Turf Moor as an opportunity to continue their impressive streak.

With 16th-place Leeds facing 17th-place Nottingham Forest on Friday, a win in Lancashire could move them to within three points of safety.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Burnley v West Ham?

Burnley v West Ham will take place on Saturday 7th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v West Ham kick-off time

Burnley v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Is there a Burnley v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Burnley v West Ham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Burnley v West Ham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Burnley (23/10) Draw (5/2) West Ham (23/20)*

