The league leaders have been a cut above under Vincent Kompany this season and it is only a matter of time before their title triumph is confirmed.

Easter Monday's Championship marathon wraps up in style as the very best of the second tier, Burnley and Sheffield United, face-off at Turf Moor.

Beating the Blades would move them one step closer and provide some revenge for the 5-2 defeat they suffered at Bramall Lane back in November.

Paul Heckingbottom's side blew the Clarets away with a dominant second half display on that day and may need to reach those levels again to get a result against a team that have looked bulletproof for most of the season.

The visitors will have extra motivation as with Middlesbrough and Luton in pursuit, they still have work to do to clinch second place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Sheffield United on TV and online.

Burnley v Sheffield United kick-off time

Burnley v Sheffield United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Burnley v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Burnley v Sheffield United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

