A European place may be a tough ask, but they're not out of the running by any means with nine Premier League fixtures to prove their mettle and look up, not down, in the table.

Burnley in 2019/20

Position: 10th

Manager: Sean Dyche

Top scorer: Chris Wood (11 goals)

Most assists: Dwight McNeil (5 assists)

What a team, man. Burnley have been written off in all four seasons since their return to the top flight, and each time they've managed to churn out 40 points or more to survive with relative ease.

Two of those four seasons ended bang on the magic number while a stunning seventh-place finish is sandwiched between after they racked up 54 points.

Now, with nine games to spare, they're sitting comfortably on 39 points and the 'reset button' provided by lockdown may have actually reinvigorated and re-motivated Burnley.

This is the time when mid-table teams have tended to drift off in the past, but the unceremonious pause on UK football may have inadvertently given Burnley players a chance to rest and refocus on simply winning as many football matches as they can, knowing a win or two could knock them into European contention.

The numbers game suggests several other sides are favourites to claim a Europa League place ahead of Burnley, but if there's one lesson we should finally learn, it's to never write Burnley off.

