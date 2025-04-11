A win for Scott Parker's side would move them three points clear of the Whites and five above Sheffield United in third – at least until their promotion rivals are back in action on Saturday lunchtime.

Norwich's goalless draw against Sunderland leaves them seven points short of the play-off places, which is surely too great a gap to bridge with only five games left of the 2024/25 campaign.

There were positives for Johannes Hoff Thorup to take from the midweek stalemate, which was one of the better Canaries performances in recent months.

The Danish coach will want to see his side follow that up when they travel to one of the best teams in the Championship on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Norwich?

Burnley v Norwich will take place on Friday 11th April 2025.

Burnley v Norwich kick-off time

Burnley v Norwich will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Norwich on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burnley v Norwich online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Burnley v Norwich on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

