Catching Manchester City is not impossible but the Reds will know they'll have to be near-perfect from here on in if they're to do so.

Turf Moor has been a happy hunting ground for Liverpool in the past few years and they're back there this weekend to face Burnley in the Premier League.

The Clarets earned a hard-fought draw against Manchester United at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening but they're still searching for just a second Premier League win this season.

Wout Weghorst's brilliance created their equaliser in midweek and Burnley will need their January signing to be on song if they're to get a result against Jurgen Klopp's side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Liverpool?

Burnley v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 13th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Liverpool will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Norwich v Man City.

What TV channel is Burnley v Liverpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a live stream of Burnley v Liverpool online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Burnley v Liverpool team news

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Lennon, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Rodriguez, Weghorst

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Burnley v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Burnley (17/2) Draw (4/1) Liverpool (1/3)*

Our prediction: Burnley v Liverpool

They may have held United to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor earlier this week but Liverpool's arrival will pose a much tougher test for Sean Dyche's team.

The Reds claimed a fairly comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield in the reverse fixture back in August and it would not be a surprise if things played out similarly on Sunday.

It would be a massive boost for Burnley if they were able to pick up their second league win of the season against Liverpool but given Man City's imperious form of late, every win is vital for Klopp's men.

Our prediction: Burnley 0-2 Liverpool (6/1 at bet365)

