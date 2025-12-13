Premier League strugglers Burnley host Fulham at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon.

Concern for the Clarets is growing on the back of a run of six straight defeats, which has seen them drop to one place off the bottom of the table.

They are now five points adrift of safety and seven below this weekend's visitors, with pressure building on Scott Parker.

Fulham can take plenty of positives from narrow defeats to Man City and Crystal Palace, with just one goal separating them from two in-form sides.

Marco Silva's team must view the trip to Turf Moor as a chance to get back to winning ways ahead of the busy festive period.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Fulham?

Burnley v Fulham will take place on Saturday 13th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Fulham kick-off time

Burnley v Fulham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burnley v Fulham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Burnley v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

