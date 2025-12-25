Everton travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Toffees will view their clash with the Clarets as a chance to get back to winning ways after coming away from defeats to Chelsea and Arsenal with plenty of credit.

A change to the schedule means just one game on Boxing Day this year, with Everton's trip to Turf Moor being bumped to the weekend instead.

The hosts snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth last weekend but they have now fallen eight points adrift of safety.

Scott Parker has admitted he is feeling the pressure and that will only grow if his side cannot get a result on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Everton on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Everton?

Burnley v Everton will take place on Saturday 27th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Everton kick-off time

Burnley v Everton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Everton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Burnley v Everton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Burnley v Everton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

