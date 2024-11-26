Burnley would be clear at the top of the table if Parker's men were able to turn a few of their frustrating draws into wins.

While they may not be blowing teams away, their defence has been crucial to their success this season, with Burnley boasting the best defensive record in the Championship.

While Burnley are looking to finish in the automatic promotion spots, Coventry are hoping to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues fired Mark Robins, who led them to the Championship play-off final last year, and they're hoping a change in personnel in the dugout will bring about improvement in the squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Coventry City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Burnley v Coventry City?

Burnley v Coventry City will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Coventry City kick-off time

Burnley v Coventry City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Coventry City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Burnley v Coventry City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Advertisement Burnley v Coventry City odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Burnley (2/1) Draw (5/2) Coventry City (5/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.