The Premier League resumes at Turf Moor, where Burnley host Chelsea in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Trips to Lancashire have not been easy for top-flight sides this term, with the Clarets' only home defeats coming against Liverpool and Arsenal.

Still, back-to-back losses ahead of the international break have Scott Parker's side teetering above the relegation zone in 17th.

Chelsea are up to third thanks to consecutive Premier League wins over Tottenham and Wolves.

The return of Wesley Fofana has shored up their backline while Enzo Maresca will soon have talisman Cole Palmer back from injury too.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Chelsea?

Burnley v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 22nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Burnley v Chelsea kick-off time

Burnley v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Burnley v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Burnley v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

