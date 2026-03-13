Relegation-threatened Burnley host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Clarets are on course to return to the Championship after just one season in the top flight, with time running out to avoid the drop.

They looked resigned to their fate in a limp defeat at Everton last time out and Scott Parker's side may be greeted by more boos if they cannot raise their game.

Bournemouth head to Turf Moor, gunning to do more than just extend their recent unbeaten run.

Andoni Iraola's team are hunting a European spot but have won just one of their last five Premier League games.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Bournemouth?

Burnley v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

Burnley v Bournemouth kick-off time

Burnley v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Burnley v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

Is there a Burnley v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Burnley v Bournemouth on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

