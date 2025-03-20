Summer 2024 appointment Hallgrímsson has made an unconvincing start to life in dugout, but the two-legged play-off, which will conclude in Dublin on Sunday evening, offers his side a chance to build some momentum ahead of the World Cup qualifiers later this year.

A squad made up of Premier League and Championship talent should mean Republic of Ireland have enough quality to see off Bulgaria, who at 82nd are 22 places below them in the world rankings.

Thursday's hosts finished second behind Northern Ireland in Nations League Group C3, but have won just two of their last nine games and were hammered 5-0 in Belfast back in October – while controversy surrounding manager Ilian Iliev will not help their cause.

He resigned amid criticism of his dual role as manager of Bulgarian top tier club Cherno More but will take charge of both games after being asked back.

When is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland?

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland will take place on Thursday 20th March 2025.

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland kick-off time

Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

How to live stream Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland online

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View from 7:35pm.

No Prime subscription is needed but the game will cost a one-off payment of £2.49. A host of other Nations League and 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be available on Pay-Per-View in March and June.

What TV channel is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on?

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Is Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

