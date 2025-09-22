British Open snooker on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the British Open 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The British Open marks the start of the fifth World Snooker Tour ranking event of the season.
Defending champion defeated John Higgins 10-5 in last year's final at The Centaur in Cheltenham.
The Jester from Leicester reached the semi-finals of the English Open at the weekend but will have to dust himself down and make a quick turnaround if he is to compete to his potential this week.
Ronnie O'Sullivan has cited 'medical reasons' for withdrawing from this week's event, but the majority of top players will feature throughout the week.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the British Open 2025.
When is the British Open 2025?
The British Open 2025 starts on Monday 22nd September 2025 and runs until Sunday 28th September 2025.
The final – best of 19 frames – will take place across two sessions on the 28th.
How to watch the British Open 2025 on TV and live stream
UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the British Open live on ITV4 throughout the week.
Matches will be played from 1pm and 7pm each day, with further 10am sessions live on Tuesday and Wednesday via ITVX.
All coverage will also be streamed live on ITVX across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones.
What is the British Open 2025 prize money?
The British Open has a total prize fund just north of £500,000. Here is the full breakdown:
- Winner: £100,000
- Runner-up: £45,000
- Semi-finals: £20,000
- Quarter-finals: £12,000
- Last 16: £9,000
- Last 32: £6,000
- Last 64: £3,000
- High Break: £5,000
- Total £502,000
