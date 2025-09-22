The Jester from Leicester reached the semi-finals of the English Open at the weekend but will have to dust himself down and make a quick turnaround if he is to compete to his potential this week.

Ronnie O'Sullivan has cited 'medical reasons' for withdrawing from this week's event, but the majority of top players will feature throughout the week.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the British Open 2025.

When is the British Open 2025?

The British Open 2025 starts on Monday 22nd September 2025 and runs until Sunday 28th September 2025.

The final – best of 19 frames – will take place across two sessions on the 28th.

How to watch the British Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the British Open live on ITV4 throughout the week.

Matches will be played from 1pm and 7pm each day, with further 10am sessions live on Tuesday and Wednesday via ITVX.

All coverage will also be streamed live on ITVX across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones.

What is the British Open 2025 prize money?

The British Open has a total prize fund just north of £500,000. Here is the full breakdown:

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-finals: £20,000

Quarter-finals: £12,000

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £6,000

Last 64: £3,000

High Break: £5,000

Total £502,000

Ad

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.