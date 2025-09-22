Tonight's evening session will see world No. 1 Judd Trump, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy among the players in action.

RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the British Open 2025.

We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.

British Open snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play

All UK time. Action live on ITV4 and/or ITVX.

Monday 22nd September

From 1pm

R1: Barry Hawkins (ENG) [9] vs Daniel Wells (WAL) [43]

R1: Pang Junxu (CHN) [25] vs Wu Yize (CHN) [19]

R1: David Grace (ENG) [94] vs Mark Selby (ENG) [1]

R1: John Higgins (SCO) [6] vs Mark Davis (ENG) [53]

R1: Ashley Hugill (ENG) (a) vs Zhao Xintong (CHN) [2]

R1: Alfie Davies (WAL) (a) vs Neil Robertson (AUS) [8]

R1: Zhang Anda (CHN) [11] vs Duane Jones (WAL) [66]

R1: Patrick Whelan (ENG) (a) vs Ali Carter (ENG) [16]

From 7pm

R2: Zak Surety (ENG) [62] v Ashley Carty (ENG) (a)

R1: Sanderson Lam (ENG) [59] vs Daniel Womersley (ENG) (a)

R1: Ross Muir (SCO) [101] vs Shaun Murphy (ENG) [13]

R1: Mark J. Williams (WAL) [5] vs Si Jiahui (CHN) [14]

R1: Judd Trump (ENG) [3] vs Aaron Hill (IRL) [49]

R1: Kyren Wilson (ENG) [4] vs Chris Wakelin (ENG) [15]

R1: Xiao Guodong (CHN) [12] vs Haydon Pinhey (ENG) [78]

R1: Gary Wilson (ENG) [17] vs Hossein Vafaei (IRN) [23]

How to watch the British Open 2025 on TV and live stream

UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the British Open live on ITV4 throughout the week.

Matches will be played from 1pm and 7pm each day, with further 10am sessions live on Tuesday and Wednesday via ITVX.

All coverage will also be streamed live on ITVX across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones.

