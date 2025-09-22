British Open snooker 2025 order of play today – Monday 22nd September
RadioTimes.com has all the information on the schedule of the British Open 2025, including today's order of play.
The British Open kicks off with a bang today as reigning champion Mark Selby begins his title defence at The Centaur, Cheltenham.
Selby faces David Grace in the opening round as part of a packed afternoon session that will see Barry Hawkins, John Higgins, Zhao Xintong and Zhang Anda all in action.
Tonight's evening session will see world No. 1 Judd Trump, Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and Shaun Murphy among the players in action.
RadioTimes.com brings you the daily order of play and full schedule for the British Open 2025.
We'll keep this page updated throughout the course of the tournament with all the latest times and coverage details.
British Open snooker 2025 schedule – today's order of play
All UK time. Action live on ITV4 and/or ITVX.
Monday 22nd September
From 1pm
- R1: Barry Hawkins (ENG) [9] vs Daniel Wells (WAL) [43]
- R1: Pang Junxu (CHN) [25] vs Wu Yize (CHN) [19]
- R1: David Grace (ENG) [94] vs Mark Selby (ENG) [1]
- R1: John Higgins (SCO) [6] vs Mark Davis (ENG) [53]
- R1: Ashley Hugill (ENG) (a) vs Zhao Xintong (CHN) [2]
- R1: Alfie Davies (WAL) (a) vs Neil Robertson (AUS) [8]
- R1: Zhang Anda (CHN) [11] vs Duane Jones (WAL) [66]
- R1: Patrick Whelan (ENG) (a) vs Ali Carter (ENG) [16]
From 7pm
- R2: Zak Surety (ENG) [62] v Ashley Carty (ENG) (a)
- R1: Sanderson Lam (ENG) [59] vs Daniel Womersley (ENG) (a)
- R1: Ross Muir (SCO) [101] vs Shaun Murphy (ENG) [13]
- R1: Mark J. Williams (WAL) [5] vs Si Jiahui (CHN) [14]
- R1: Judd Trump (ENG) [3] vs Aaron Hill (IRL) [49]
- R1: Kyren Wilson (ENG) [4] vs Chris Wakelin (ENG) [15]
- R1: Xiao Guodong (CHN) [12] vs Haydon Pinhey (ENG) [78]
- R1: Gary Wilson (ENG) [17] vs Hossein Vafaei (IRN) [23]
How to watch the British Open 2025 on TV and live stream
UK snooker fans will have access to extensive coverage of the British Open live on ITV4 throughout the week.
Matches will be played from 1pm and 7pm each day, with further 10am sessions live on Tuesday and Wednesday via ITVX.
All coverage will also be streamed live on ITVX across a range of devices from laptops to tablets to smartphones.
