Former Premier League midfielder Lee Cattermole - appointed by the club just days before the sacking - and David Horseman have been taking training in the build-up to Wrexham, and they will hope to get the league's joint second-lowest scorers firing.

The visitors, meanwhile, are going well in their bid for back-to-back promotions as they sit third in the table, but last Saturday's 2-2 draw with struggling Cambridge United could come back to haunt them.

Wrexham's form on the road has been their Achilles heel, as they have claimed 12 points from nine away games, and Phil Parkinson will need his side to start claiming maximum points on their travels if they are to keep pace with the top two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol Rovers v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Bristol Rovers v Wrexham?

Bristol Rovers v Wrexham will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Bristol Rovers v Wrexham kick-off time

Bristol Rovers v Wrexham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bristol Rovers v Wrexham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol Rovers v Wrexham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Bristol Rovers v Wrexham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

