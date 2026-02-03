Bristol Rovers are back at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday evening to host League Two play-off hopefuls Walsall.

The pair were originally set to meet in January but the fixture was postponed due to the visitors' progression in the FA Cup.

The Gas will look to build on their pivotal 3-0 victory over relegation rivals Newport County on Saturday, which moved them four points above the drop zone.

Walsall, meanwhile, are aiming to get back to winning ways after drawing three games on the bounce and tighten their grip on a top-seven spot.

The Saddlers will stretch their cushion over the chasing pack, which currently stands at four points, with a victory in the West Country.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol Rovers v Walsall on TV and online.

When is Bristol Rovers v Walsall?

Bristol Rovers v Walsall will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Bristol Rovers v Walsall kick-off time

Bristol Rovers v Walsall will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Bristol Rovers v Walsall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol Rovers v Walsall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bristol Rovers v Walsall on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

