Relegation rivals Bristol Rovers and Newport County do battle on Saturday in a six-pointer at the Memorial Stadium.

The pair are separated by just a point on either side of the dreaded dotted line, which means their West Country meeting will decide who ends the weekend in the drop zone.

The Gas' woes continued on Tuesday evening as they lost 1-0 to MK Dons – a 15th defeat in their last 17 games in the fourth tier – and remain just above the bottom two.

Newport's midweek loss was even more damaging. Christian Fuchs' side conceded four at home to Accrington and saw Nathaniel Opoku sent off.

That means the Welsh club will be without their joint top scorer in League Two for Saturday's key clash.

When is Bristol Rovers v Newport County?

Bristol Rovers v Newport County will take place on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Bristol Rovers v Newport County kick-off time

Bristol Rovers v Newport County will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Bristol Rovers v Newport County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol Rovers v Newport County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bristol Rovers v Newport County on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Bristol Rovers v Newport County odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Bristol Rovers (3/4) Draw (13/5) Newport County (16/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

