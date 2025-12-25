Bromley have never had it so good as they enter Boxing Day inside the League Two automatic promotion places.

The Ravens' first ever season in the English Football League has been a roaring success so far and they are showing no signs of slowing down after seven wins in eight matches.

They face Bristol Rovers, traditional mainstays of the EFL, who are battling relegation. They finally broke a 10-match losing streak with a draw to Crewe last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol Rovers v Bromley on TV and online.

When is Bristol Rovers v Bromley?

Bristol Rovers v Bromley will take place on Friday 26th December 2025.

Bristol Rovers v Bromley kick-off time

Bristol Rovers v Bromley will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Bristol Rovers v Bromley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol Rovers v Bromley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Bristol Rovers v Bromley on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

