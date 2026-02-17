A place in the Championship top six is the prize on offer at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening, with Bristol City set to host Wrexham.

Victory for either team would see them force their way back into the play-off places and land a blow on a promotion rival.

The pair were originally due to meet on the weekend, before the game was rescheduled due to FA Cup fixtures.

The Robins should be well rested after their trip to Port Vale in the fourth round was postponed, while the visitors can take plenty of confidence from Friday's win against Ipswich.

Zak Vyner, who left boyhood club Bristol City to join Wrexham late in January, looks set to miss his return to Ashton Gate due to injury.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bristol City v Wrexham on TV and online.

When is Bristol City v Wrexham?

Bristol City v Wrexham will take place on Tuesday 17 February 2026.

Bristol City v Wrexham kick-off time

Bristol City v Wrexham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Bristol City v Wrexham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Bristol City v Wrexham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Bristol City v Wrexham on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

